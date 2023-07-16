SC Lottery
Community gathers in remembrance of Pineville woman after 1 year missing

By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Pineville community held a remembrance ceremony Sunday night for an elderly woman who went missing on July 16, 2022.

Attendees made signs and raised the name of their beloved neighbor Mrs. Ruth Jenkins, on the one-year-mark of when she was last seen.

Jenkins, 78, was walking on the 1800 block of Highway 45, wearing a gray shirt, jeans and black glasses, when the community says she vanished.

Loved ones say she suffers from dementia and may have left her home to look for her keys or the family dog.

She’s 5′6″ and weighs around 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Members of the community tell me Jenkins is family and community-oriented; She is a former educator, churchgoer and a mother.

Organizers hope this event brings more awareness to the ongoing investigation for Jenkins and other similar missing person cases in the area.

If you know anything about Mrs. Jenkins or her whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

