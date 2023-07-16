SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Disabled woman attacked by neighbors’ dogs: ‘I thought I was fixing to die’

By Walter Murphy and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A 28-year-old Tennessee woman says she thought she was going to die when she was attacked by two of her neighbors’ dogs.

Police say the attack happened around 4 p.m. Friday on Gilford Drive in Memphis. The two dogs involved were described as “bully breeds.”

The victim, 28-year-old Kelly Hughes, and her family told WMC the dogs were pit bulls in a Saturday afternoon interview.

“I thought I was fixing to die,” Kelly Hughes said. “People just need to keep their dogs on a leash.”

The 28-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, was on the sidewalk in front of her house when she was attacked. She suffered bruises, cuts and bites.

Her mother, Freddie Hughes, says her daughter is in “severe pain.” She also said she believes her daughter would’ve died, if it wasn’t for the quick actions of an unknown bystander who witnessed the attack.

“I’m so thankful to that man for saving my baby’s life,” Freddie Hughes said. “This is so hard on her.”

Memphis Animal Services removed the dogs from the home, and the owners were issued a citation, according to police and neighbors. WMC reports their news crew heard more dogs barking inside the owners’ garage.

“I’m happy there are two dogs I don’t have to worry about,” Freddie Hughes said. “But those are deadly dogs. My neighbor hasn’t even come to say sorry or to check on my daughter. I don’t think he needs to have an animal.”

Police say the dogs’ owners were issued a summons for Shelby County Environmental Court.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say Walter Brown was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Berkeley Co.
Deputies responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a home on Fiddie...
2 hurt in Lincolnville-area shooting
In this image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police, two bags of supplies, authorities...
Authorities say escaped homicide suspect may be getting desperate living in wilderness
The heat index, or “feels like” temperature for the next three days could soar to between 105...
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for potentially-dangerous heat through weekend
Update on missing Sumter mom and 2-year-old son
“I’m still hoping and praying” Family remains hopeful as search for mother and son enters week three

Latest News

Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding Gregory Lee Kump, 59,...
Georgetown Co. deputies search for missing 59-year-old man
VIDEO: ‘Stop the Gun Violence’ Rally calls for awareness after Pepperhill Park shooting
VIDEO: Georgetown Co. deputies search for missing 59-year-old man
VIDEO: Man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Burton