FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat here for the foreseeable future!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Alert Weather days will continue through at least Wednesday as the heat index is expected between 105 - 110° each afternoon. Make sure you take plenty of breaks in the shade or a/c if possible and make sure you stay hydrated and check on your elderly neighbors.

Hit or miss storms may cool some of us down this afternoon, but not everyone will see one. Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s with the feels like temperatures around or just above 105°. It will be hotter as we head into the new week with highs in the mid to upper 90s by midweek with lower rain chances. The heat index will likely approach 110° by the middle to the end of the week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 77.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 77.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry and Hot. High 96, Low 78.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry and Hot. High 96, Low 79.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry and Hot. High 97, Low 79.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry and Hot. High 97, Low 78.

