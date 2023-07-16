SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat here for the foreseeable future!

[Insert Caption Here]
[Insert Caption Here](Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Alert Weather days will continue through at least Wednesday as the heat index is expected between 105 - 110° each afternoon. Make sure you take plenty of breaks in the shade or a/c if possible and make sure you stay hydrated and check on your elderly neighbors.

Hit or miss storms may cool some of us down this afternoon, but not everyone will see one. Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s with the feels like temperatures around or just above 105°. It will be hotter as we head into the new week with highs in the mid to upper 90s by midweek with lower rain chances. The heat index will likely approach 110° by the middle to the end of the week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 77.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 77.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry and Hot. High 96, Low 78.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry and Hot. High 96, Low 79.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry and Hot. High 97, Low 79.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry and Hot. High 97, Low 78.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say Walter Brown was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Berkeley Co.
Deputies responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a home on Fiddie...
2 hurt in Lincolnville-area shooting
In this image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police, two bags of supplies, authorities...
Authorities say escaped homicide suspect may be getting desperate living in wilderness
The heat index, or “feels like” temperature for the next three days could soar to between 105...
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for potentially-dangerous heat through weekend
Update on missing Sumter mom and 2-year-old son
“I’m still hoping and praying” Family remains hopeful as search for mother and son enters week three

Latest News

VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Get ready for potentially-dangerous through weekend
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast
SYNCBAK: Your weekend forecast - clipped version