SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes part of Highway 174 in Hollywood area

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a “serious collision” has closed Highway 174 south of the Willtown Road intersection in the Hollywood area Saturday
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a “serious collision” has closed Highway 174 south of the Willtown Road intersection in the Hollywood area Saturday morning.

In a tweet posted at 8:01 a.m., the department says deputies are rerouting traffic.

Sheriff spokesperson Andrew Knapp says there were two vehicles involved in the crash and that there are serious injuries.

There is no word yet on how many people were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say Walter Brown was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Berkeley Co.
Deputies responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a home on Fiddie...
2 hurt in Lincolnville-area shooting
In this image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police, two bags of supplies, authorities...
Authorities say escaped homicide suspect may be getting desperate living in wilderness
The heat index, or “feels like” temperature for the next three days could soar to between 105...
FIRST ALERT: Take precautions against potentially-dangerous heat
Update on missing Sumter mom and 2-year-old son
“I’m still hoping and praying” Family remains hopeful as search for mother and son enters week three

Latest News

VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Crash closes part of Highway 174 in Hollywood area
VIDEO: ‘Stop the Gun Violence’ Rally calls for awareness after Pepperhill Park shooting
VIDEO: Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Berkeley Co.
The James Island and the Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 800 block...
Crews respond to home fire on James Island