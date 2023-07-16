FIRST ALERT: Crash closes part of Highway 174 in Hollywood area

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a “serious collision” has closed Highway 174 south of the Willtown Road intersection in the Hollywood area Saturday morning.

In a tweet posted at 8:01 a.m., the department says deputies are rerouting traffic.

Sheriff spokesperson Andrew Knapp says there were two vehicles involved in the crash and that there are serious injuries.

There is no word yet on how many people were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

