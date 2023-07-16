Long balls help RiverDogs fly past Wood Ducks 11-2

Kinston, NC- The Charleston RiverDogs scored double-digit runs for the third time in the last four games, hammering the Down East Wood Ducks 11-2 on Saturday evening at Grainger Stadium. The RiverDogs scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to break open a tie game. Cooper Kinney and Raudelis Martinez blasted home runs during the crucial frame. For the first time this season, the RiverDogs have won four straight games.

Down East (9-7, 46-31) opened the game by scoring their first run of the series in their first opportunity in game two. Cam Cauley led off the night for the Wood Ducks by driving a triple into the right-center gap on Marcus Johnson’s second pitch of the game. With one out and the infield in, Danyer Cueva snuck a groundball through the left side to give the Wood Ducks the early advantage.

The RiverDogs (9-7, 36-46) could not capitalize on five walks early in the game against top Rangers pitching prospect Brock Porter, leaving three on base through four innings against the right-hander. Their luck changed in the fifth when Cristopher Barete opened the inning with a single to center field. The speedy outfielder stole second and third base, eventually tying the game on Chandler Simpson’s infield single to the right side.

The big fly was a crucial part of Charleston’s five-run outburst in the sixth. Kinney opened the frame with a solo home run to break the tie. It was his sixth long ball of the season. Following consecutive walks from reliever Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa, Martinez lined a three-run home run over the right field wall to extend the lead to 5-1. One more run scored later in the frame on an RBI single from Ryan Spikes.

The RiverDogs tacked on more runs in the final two innings to further pull away. An error by Cauley on Estanli Castillo’s groundball to short in the eighth inning opened the gates for the RiverDogs to hang another crooked number on the Wood Ducks. The miscue was followed by a pair of walks, loading the bases for Spikes, who added a second RBI single to his ledger. With the bases still loaded, Jhon Diaz roped a line drive into right field that scored two runs, and Spikes also scored when the ball skipped away from Ian Moller behind the plate.

In the top of the ninth, the lead grew to 11-1 thanks to Edwin Barragan’s infield single with a runner at third. Down East mustered one run in the bottom of the ninth against reliever Matt Wyatt to close the scoring.

Johnson was dominant after allowing the run in the opening frame, earning the victory. The right-hander worked 6.0 innings and scattered four hits, while striking out four. When he departed, he had retired 13 consecutive hitters. Gerlin Rosario followed out of the pen in his debut with the team, putting up 2.0 scoreless frames with four strikeouts. Wyatt was charged with one run on three hits and a walk in the ninth.

Eight of the nine RiverDogs in the starting lineup collected at least one hit. Simpson led the way with a 3-5 showing that included his Minor League leading 66th stolen base. Spikes and Martinez each added two hits. Cauley and Konner Piotto were both responsible for two of the Wood Ducks eight hits.

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon as the RiverDogs set their sights on a sweep of the Wood Ducks. The RiverDogs will have RHP Yoniel Curet (4-1, 2.44) on the hill against Down East LHP Brayan Mendoza (1-0, 2.70). First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.