Man arrested in connection to deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one dead.

Datez Jammal Brown, 30, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the department.

They say just before 5 p.m. on July 9, officers were called to Oakridge Drive and Olivia Drive for a report of a man being found dead.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, who was dead after suffering from gunshot wounds, the department says.

They say after detectives were able to identify Brown as the suspect, he was arrested.

Brown was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

