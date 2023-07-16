SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say Walter Brown was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Berkeley Co.
Deputies responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a home on Fiddie...
2 hurt in Lincolnville-area shooting
In this image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police, two bags of supplies, authorities...
Authorities say escaped homicide suspect may be getting desperate living in wilderness
The heat index, or “feels like” temperature for the next three days could soar to between 105...
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for potentially-dangerous heat through weekend
Update on missing Sumter mom and 2-year-old son
“I’m still hoping and praying” Family remains hopeful as search for mother and son enters week three

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
File - An Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas
This service center is welcoming the homeless, mothers, veterans or whoever desperately needs...
Community Resource Center fights to beat the heat
Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead