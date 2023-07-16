SC Lottery
Man in distress taken into custody in Bluffton

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - There was a heavy police presence in the area of Promenade Street in Old Town Bluffton Sunday, according to The Bluffton Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:20 p.m. for a person in distress threatening to harm themselves.

The person had a weapon, so officers say they didn’t want to close in on them and escalate the situation.

The person was taken into custody just before 8 p.m. They will be referred to a facility for treatment.

Officers evacuated several area businesses during this time.

Beaufort County SWAT did respond to the incident, along with Bluffton Police and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Promenade Court was shut down for around three hours, but has since reopened.

No one was injured in the incident.

