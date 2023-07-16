SC Lottery
‘Stop the Gun Violence’ Rally calls for awareness after Pepperhill Park shooting

By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the North Charleston Community gathered at Pepperhill Park Saturday to bring awareness for gun violence.

A year after a shooting rocked the Pepperhill Park community, leaders and neighbors are trying to turn things around.

“The field is where the ball game was being played, but the shots were over there by the playground,” North Charleston City Councilmember Rhonda Jerome said. “The sound of the gunshots I think is what scared the kids the most.”

Parents and kids were seen ducking for cover after dozens of shots were fired during a youth baseball game in April 2022.

“You just don’t expect gun violence to come into a city park where young children are playing,” added Jerome.

Generation For America’s Stop the Gun Violence Rally highlighted members of the community who have shown dedication and connection to the anti-gun violence movement.

Organizers held contests for written essays, charity car shows, a “poker run” style scavenger hunt and more.

One young leader in the area shared his personal story with gun violence and why he believes it is important to work toward curbing the problem.

“I’m here today because my brother got shot and that made me feel disappointed,” 11-year-old Malachi said. “I try for gun violence to stop in the community.”

Malachi was given the biggest honor of the day: a six-foot trophy for having the best essay and speech.

“You never know when you can inspire someone’s life by your story,” Generations for America Founder Ingrid Centurion said. “Whether you’re 5, 10, there’s always a time when you’re inspired by someone’s speech, someone’s words, someone’s story.”

Organizers say they want to revive, educate and encourage younger generations by giving them a safe space to heal, so they can make a difference.

Generations for America will be having another rally at Pepperhill Park in November.

You can here to learn more by clicking here.

