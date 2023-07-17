1 injured in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was injured in a Sunday night shooting.

They say at around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lenape Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who said he had been shot, according to the department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the department says.

They say no arrests have been made.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

