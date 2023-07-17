1 injured in North Charleston shooting
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was injured in a Sunday night shooting.
They say at around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lenape Street for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man who said he had been shot, according to the department.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the department says.
They say no arrests have been made.
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.
