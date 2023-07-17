2 relieved of duty on Parris Island
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two officers have been relieved of duty at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, the base has confirmed.
The Recruit Training Regiment commanding officer and a sergeant major were relieved on July 5, Maj. Philip Kulczewski said in a release. The reason was “loss of trust and confidence.”
The base said no further information was available on what led to their removal.
