2 relieved of duty on Parris Island

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two officers have been relieved of duty at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, the base has confirmed.

The Recruit Training Regiment commanding officer and a sergeant major were relieved on July 5, Maj. Philip Kulczewski said in a release. The reason was “loss of trust and confidence.”

The base said no further information was available on what led to their removal.

