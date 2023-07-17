SC Lottery
Authorities identify Charleston woman killed, children missing in PA flooding

A search is underway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after flash flooding swept away 2-year-old...
A search is underway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after flash flooding swept away 2-year-old Mattie Sheils and her brother, 9-month-old Conrad Sheils over the weekend.(Upper Makefield Township Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WXTF/CBS News) - A Pennsylvania fire chief has identified the Charleston woman killed in flash flooding as a search continues for her two children.

Upper Makefield Township Police said Katie Seley, 32, died in the flooding. The children, 2-year-old Mattie Sheils and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils, were still missing as of Monday.

Upper Makefield Township Police identified 32-year-old Katie Seley as the woman who drowned in...
Upper Makefield Township Police identified 32-year-old Katie Seley as the woman who drowned in flash flooding in Pennsylvania over the weekend. Two of the couple's children, 9-month-old Conrad Sheils (left) and 2-year-old Mattie Sheils (right) are missing.(Upper Makefield Township Police)

The family was driving Sunday about 30 minutes north of Philadelphia and got caught in flash flooding, Upper Makefield Fire Company Chief Tim Brewer said during a Sunday news conference, CBS News reported.

Brewer said the father took his 4-year-old son while the mother and grandmother grabbed two other children. Seley died in the flooding.

Their vehicle was one of approximately 11 that were believed to be on the road when the flash flooding happened, CBS News reported.

Brewer said at a Monday news conference search teams are helping form Delaware, Chester, and parts of Bucks County, New Jersey. K-9 units and underwater search teams are also involved, along with “quite a few” drones involved in the search, which he said would be “a massive undertaking.”

In discussions with the family, we would like to provide everyone with an update. The children we are looking for and...

Posted by Upper Makefield Township Police Department on Monday, July 17, 2023

Officials said the flooding happened after almost seven inches of rain came down in about 45 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

