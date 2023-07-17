SC Lottery
Charleston Co. School Board discusses report card changes

The Charleston County School Board just unanimously approved changing the way report cards are done for kindergarteners, first and second graders.
By Anna Harris
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board is considering a policy to change report cards for kindergarteners, first and second graders for the upcoming school year.

These changes would include merging Montessori and traditional report cards into one report card format at each grade level, reducing the help needed to understand these reports and aligning with updated state standards in ELA, science and social studies.

The current policy under IKA Grading/Assessment Systems states kindergarteners are reported on different readiness skills, like math and language development, and first and second-graders are reported on using state curriculum standards, like work and social development. They now need board approval for changes to be made.

Charleston County School District stakeholders started working on these changes last fall and eventually conducted a survey asking elementary school-level staff for their feedback at the end of this past school year. The feedback on the K-2 format changes was positive, with over 71% saying their overall opinion of the proposal was good or very good, according to the Committee of the Whole agenda.

The board will be considering this policy at both their Committee of the Whole meeting at 3 p.m. and in their Board of Trustees meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

