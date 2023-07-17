SC Lottery
Charleston set to allocate remaining $4.5M in pandemic relief funds

Charleston received over $21 million from the federal government following COVID-19 and the city is now set to assign what's left of those funds.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston received over $21 million from the federal government following the pandemic, and they are set to assign what money is leftover to several projects.

The city council will vote to allocate the remaining $4.5 million it has from the American Rescue Plan Act at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The money will go toward building a new HOPE Center. This is a service offered to those experiencing homelessness to help get them out of those situations.

It will also pay for a bridge replacement over Beresford Creek on Daniel Island and a small business support center at the James Lewis Apartments off Lee Street. The business support center is expected to open next year.

Also included in the request is $100,000 to help create a new comprehensive plan for Union Pier following its pause announced last month.

Cities like Charleston had until late next year to assign relief money and until 2026 to spend it.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said these dollars helped pay employees and cover lost income due to less hospitality funding during the pandemic.

“We didn’t know how long it would last. What the overall impact would be,” Tecklenburg said. “It was certainly millions and millions of dollars, so to have that relief provided by the federal government at that time was really important to us.”

The mayor said they have around 26% their budget, or $65 million, saved up to cover unseen expenses. He also said they look for any grants they can to offset the cost of projects.

