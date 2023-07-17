Coroner identifies victim of Berkeley County motorcycle crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old Ladson man killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday.

Perry Street died at the scene of a single motorcycle crash on College Park Road Sunday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday on College Park Road just north of Summerville.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on College Park Road when the motorcycle went off the road and hit a curb, spilled and then hit a telephone pole.

The driver of the motorcycle was the only person on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.