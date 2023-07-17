SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies victim of Berkeley County motorcycle crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead Sunday night.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old Ladson man killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday.

Perry Street died at the scene of a single motorcycle crash on College Park Road Sunday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday on College Park Road just north of Summerville.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on College Park Road when the motorcycle went off the road and hit a curb, spilled and then hit a telephone pole.

The driver of the motorcycle was the only person on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
A search is underway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after flash flooding swept away 2-year-old...
Authorities identify Charleston woman killed, children missing in PA flooding
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Mount Pleasant Police say the Arthur Ravenel Bridge to Coleman Boulevard was closed after a...
Ravenel Bridge offramp in Mount Pleasant reopens after accident

Latest News

A police chase in Summerville ended with a stolen vehicle crashing into a fence early Tuesday...
Summerville police chase ends with crash into fence
A search is underway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after flash flooding swept away 2-year-old...
Authorities identify Charleston woman killed, children missing in PA flooding
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School Board discusses report card changes
VIDEO: OSHA cites Ladson business after woman ‘crushed’ by large door, dies