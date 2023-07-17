Coroner identifies victim of Berkeley County motorcycle crash
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old Ladson man killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday.
Perry Street died at the scene of a single motorcycle crash on College Park Road Sunday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday on College Park Road just north of Summerville.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on College Park Road when the motorcycle went off the road and hit a curb, spilled and then hit a telephone pole.
The driver of the motorcycle was the only person on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.
