Coroner IDs victim of deadly Hollywood collision
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 60-year-old Hollywood woman who died in a collision Sunday morning.
Francene Gibbs died around 7:40 a.m. Sunday on the scene near Highway 174 from injuries from the collision, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the head-on collision near Moffett Road also resulted in four people being taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said investigators believe a Chevrolet sedan traveling on Highway 174 crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the Ford sedan driven by Gibbs.
The crash closed the highway for nearly four hours and it was reopened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
