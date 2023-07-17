SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Firefighters contain Hanahan fire

Crews with the Hanahan Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday in the area of Murray Drive and John Rutledge Avenue.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Fire Department says a Monday afternoon fire is under control

In a tweet from the city, crews responded to the 6200 block of Murray Drive around 11:30 a.m. Monday for a structure fire.

A follow-up tweet just after noon said crews had the fire under control.

Officials said Murray Drive would remain closed while crews removed hoses.

The city is asking people to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a “serious collision” has closed Highway 174 south...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Hollywood collision
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail
The North Charleston Police Department says a man was injured in a Sunday night shooting.
1 injured in North Charleston shooting

Latest News

Kalynn Tyrek Hamlet was charged with first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during...
Police arrest man accused of breaking into N. Charleston home
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a “serious collision” has closed Highway 174 south...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Hollywood collision
A Lowcountry man was sentenced to 20 years after a jury found him guilty of sexual exploitation...
Lowcountry man sentenced on sexual exploitation of a minor charges
A Johns Island man was charged after shooting at his neighbor while he was driving, deputies...
Johns Island man accused of shooting at neighbor
The death of Herbert Martell Polite, 36, who was gunned down behind his Ravenel home on July...
Investigators seek clues in 2-year-old Ravenel killing