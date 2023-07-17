Firefighters contain Hanahan fire
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Fire Department says a Monday afternoon fire is under control
In a tweet from the city, crews responded to the 6200 block of Murray Drive around 11:30 a.m. Monday for a structure fire.
A follow-up tweet just after noon said crews had the fire under control.
Officials said Murray Drive would remain closed while crews removed hoses.
The city is asking people to avoid the area.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
