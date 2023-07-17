Enrollment for Goddard Schools Summerville location opens

SC Lottery
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Updated: 24 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Enrollment is officially open for interested parents and families to sign up for a new private preschool opening up in the summer of 2024.

Goddard Schools Summerville is a unique program focused on behavioral health and well-being through play and inquiry-based training.

“Our mission is kindergarten readiness for all of our students,” Goddard Schools Summerville Co-owner Amy Strickland said. “And we serve families with little ones from 6 weeks up til right before kindergarten starts.”

The curriculum gives kids a chance to learn their own way by using their senses and minds to make early education more engaging and exciting.

“It empowers children to find their voices, ask questions,” Strickland said.

There are hundreds of these programs across the nation, Nexton’s new location being the eighth in South Carolina.

Tuition will vary depending on the age of your children, how many you hope to enroll and what schedules you would prefer.

The school needs final approval before it can begin building the facility. Officials hope to start construction next week.

The school will be located in a developing shopping center on Nexton Parkway and Brighton Park Boulevard.

The area is being built up and occupied by young families.

Some tell me that’s why it is the perfect spot.

One local parent with a former Goddard student says it’s been hard for young families to find childcare resources in the area.

“The Charleston childcare scene is absolutely in a deficit, we really need more and more,” Parent Katie Olejniczak said. “I know a lot of families there that desperately need daycare or desperately need an early childhood development program. And these waitlists are absolutely absurd.”

Olejniczak says the program made a remarkable impact on her daughter’s lifestyle.

“Cam in general loves being around people, loves playing, and she was just in such a positive environment.”

Strickland says it’s the most fulfilling experience she’s had.

“To be able to send 40 kids year after year to kindergarten not scared, not anxious, but happy and confident and ready to take on the world and so excited about school,” Strickland said. If they’re excited about school when they start kindergarten, that really maintains.”

Owners hope to kickstart an office space so that interested families can meet in person and ask questions.

For now, if you’re interested in joining the program as family or staff, you can find out more here.

