FIRST ALERT: Accident closes Ravenel Bridge offramp in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say they are working to reopen the offramp from the Arthur Ravenel Bridge to Coleman Boulevard.

Police say a vehicle lost its load, blocking the roadway.

Ravenel Bridge to Coleman Boulevard is closed due to a vehicle losing its load. Use caution as we work to clean this! #mtpsc #chstrfc ^ac pic.twitter.com/OyFH0roE8M — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) July 17, 2023

There was no word on how soon the lanes might reopen or whether anyone was injured.

Drivers should use caution and find an alternate route.

