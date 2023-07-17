SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Accident closes Ravenel Bridge offramp in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Police say the Arthur Ravenel Bridge to Coleman Boulevard was closed after a...
Mount Pleasant Police say the Arthur Ravenel Bridge to Coleman Boulevard was closed after a vehicle lost its load, blocking multiple lanes.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say they are working to reopen the offramp from the Arthur Ravenel Bridge to Coleman Boulevard.

Police say a vehicle lost its load, blocking the roadway.

There was no word on how soon the lanes might reopen or whether anyone was injured.

Drivers should use caution and find an alternate route.

