FIRST ALERT: Very hot and humid through the week!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect through Friday due to excessive heat and humidity, resulting in daily heat index values between 105-110°. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 90s inland with upper 80s at the beaches. Heat index values will be near 105° for the rest of the afternoon hours. Some folks will find relief in the form of showers and storms this afternoon. Isolated to scattered afternoon storms are expected each day this week. Highs will climb into the upper 90s by Wednesday with the hottest day expected on Thursday. Heat index values will reach 110° later this week.

Make sure you stay in the a/c as much as possible, take breaks in the shade and stay hydrated. Limit your time outdoors and check on your elderly neighbors!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 95, Low 77.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 96, Low 78.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 97, Low 79.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 98, Low 79.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 97, Low 78.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 93, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 91, Low 76.

