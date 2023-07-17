SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Very hot and humid through the work week!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect through Friday as we prepare for a week of excessive heat and humidity resulting in daily heat index values between 105-110°.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 95.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 98.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 97.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 98.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 97.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 92.

