FIRST ALERT: Very hot and humid through the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect through Friday as we prepare for a week of excessive heat and humidity resulting in daily heat index values between 105-110°.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 95.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 98.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 97.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 98.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 97.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 92.

