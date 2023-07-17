Georgetown Co. deputies locate missing 59-year-old man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 59-year-old man has returned home safely.

The sheriff’s office was asking on Saturday for the public’s assistance in locating a man who was reported missing by his wife.

They say the man left his home on Heron Way, Pawleys Island, at around 5 p.m. on Friday to go to a gym, but never returned home.

The sheriff’s office says after conducting an extensive search for the man, he was located and returned to his home safely.

