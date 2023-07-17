Highway 174 in Hollywood area reopened after fatal crash
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 174 in the Hollywood area is reopened after a fatal collision caused part of the road south of the Willtown Road intersection to be shut down Sunday morning.
They say at around 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on Highway 174 after a Chevrolet sedan that was traveling on the roadway crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Ford sedan.
The sheriff’s office says the driver of the Ford sedan died, while four others were taken to a hospital for treatment.
They say the road was closed until 11:30 a.m.
The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.
The crash is under investigation.
