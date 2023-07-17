SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Investigators seek clues in 2-year-old Ravenel killing

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information in a cold case homicide.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information in a cold case homicide.

Herbert Martell Polite, 36, was gunned down behind his Ravenel home on July 17, 2021.

Deputies responded to his home on Salters Hill Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. that evening to a report of gunfire. They found Polite behind his home suffering several gunshot wounds, investigators said.

Deputies say they have conducted many interviews but still have no suspects in the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dectective Carl Muirhead at 843-554-2238 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a “serious collision” has closed Highway 174 south...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Hollywood collision
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail
The North Charleston Police Department says a man was injured in a Sunday night shooting.
1 injured in North Charleston shooting

Latest News

Kalynn Tyrek Hamlet was charged with first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during...
Police arrest man accused of breaking into N. Charleston home
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a “serious collision” has closed Highway 174 south...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Hollywood collision
A Lowcountry man was sentenced to 20 years after a jury found him guilty of sexual exploitation...
Lowcountry man sentenced on sexual exploitation of a minor charges
A Johns Island man was charged after shooting at his neighbor while he was driving, deputies...
Johns Island man accused of shooting at neighbor