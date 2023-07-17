Investigators seek clues in 2-year-old Ravenel killing

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information in a cold case homicide.

Herbert Martell Polite, 36, was gunned down behind his Ravenel home on July 17, 2021.

Deputies responded to his home on Salters Hill Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. that evening to a report of gunfire. They found Polite behind his home suffering several gunshot wounds, investigators said.

Deputies say they have conducted many interviews but still have no suspects in the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dectective Carl Muirhead at 843-554-2238 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

