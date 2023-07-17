SC Lottery
Johns Island man accused of shooting at neighbor

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Johns Island man was charged after shooting at his neighbor while he was driving, deputies said.

Scottie Simmons was charged with attempted murder, an affidavit states.

The affidavit states Simmons was standing in his driveway on Bohicket Road on Saturday when he pointed a gun at the victim’s vehicle and fired six shots as the victim was driving down Maybank Highway.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office located a bullet hole in the passenger door and shattered glass, the affidavit states.

Simmons was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

