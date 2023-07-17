SC Lottery
Lowcountry man sentenced on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

A Lowcountry man was sentenced to 20 years after a jury found him guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor, the state’s attorney general’s office said.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man was sentenced to 20 years after a jury found him guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor, the state’s attorney general’s office said.

John B. Johnson, 42, was found guilty of 17 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after a three-day trial in Dorchester County.

Investigators said a tip in 2020 from an electronic service provider about child sexual abuse materials being placed on its platform led to a search warrant from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Johnson admitted to being the source of the material, but said it wasn’t intentional, the attorney general’s office said.

A forensic examination uncovered more material from another device, the office said.

