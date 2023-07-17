Man arrested nearly two weeks after leading officers on chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase in North Charleston.

Tyrus Cornell Goodwater, 32, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records.

An officer was patrolling the area of Cross County Road and Kirkpatrick Lane around 1 a.m. on July 3 when he witnessed a white Dodge Challenger, driven by Goodwater, fail to stop at a stop sign, a report states.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and smelled “a strong odor of marijuana” coming from the car. The report states Goodwater denied the officer’s request to search the vehicle and sped off.

The officer pursued the vehicle down Dorchester Road but ended the pursuit shortly after. The report states the Dodge Challenger was found after it had been crashed and abandoned later that night.

Goodwater was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Sunday, jail records state. A judge set his bond at $15,000 and has since been posted.

