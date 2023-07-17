One killed in Berkeley County motorcycle crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday on College Park Road just north of Summerville.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on College Park Road when the motorcycle went off the road and hit a curb, spilled and then hit a telephone pole.

The driver of the motorcycle was the only person on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.