One killed in Berkeley County motorcycle crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead Sunday night.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday on College Park Road just north of Summerville.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on College Park Road when the motorcycle went off the road and hit a curb, spilled and then hit a telephone pole.

The driver of the motorcycle was the only person on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

