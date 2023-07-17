SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

OSHA cites Ladson business after woman ‘crushed’ by large door, dies

OSHA officials have shared their investigative findings on what they believe Pegasus Steel failed to do.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than six months after a woman was crushed to death at a Ladson business, officials with the South Carolina Occupation Safety and Health Administration have shared their investigative findings on what they believe the business failed to do.

Jessica Birkmire, 53, died at Pegasus Steel in Ladson on Jan. 12 after a large, steel door closed on her, crushing her arm and head, according to the Charleston County Coroner.

OSHA’s investigative report says Birkmire was preparing to unload materials at a large bay door when she reached through a small gap to click the ‘open’ button. She instead clicked the ‘close’ button, and the door shut on Birkmire.

OSHA details how Pegasus Steel did not conduct a ‘job hazard analysis,’ and despite making references to these job inspections, they provided no documentation to prove these risk assessments had been completed.

They say their inspection revealed conditions they believe to be in violation of state health and safety laws, specifically Code 41-15-210, which states “each employer shall furnish to his employees employment and a place of employment which are free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm to his employees.”

The report states this is a ‘serious’ violation.

OSHA’s report goes on to say there is, however, a memo from management sent out last summer that explains how employees were not authorized to walk through the bay doors, according to the report. During investigative interviews, OSHA found employees were routinely walking through these doors, and the report states no disciplinary action was taken.

The Chief Human Resources Officer for Pegasus Steel said in an interview with OSHA officials that Birkmire broke safety codes at the business when she reached through the bay door. The report also details how Birkmire was “headstrong” and that management had told her in the past to “not place her body in places that can hurt her.”

OSHA says the company also should have had sensors in place to detect objects in the door’s path.

OSHA provided Pegasus Steel with tips on how to keep the door from closing on people again including installing sensors. The business is also now ordered to pay a penalty of $3,500.

Officials said in the report they’re currently working on relocating those control buttons that Birkmire pushed. The business did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a “serious collision” has closed Highway 174 south...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Hollywood collision
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail
The North Charleston Police Department says a man was injured in a Sunday night shooting.
1 injured in North Charleston shooting

Latest News

The Charleston County School Board is considering a policy to change report cards for...
Charleston Co. School Board discusses report card changes
The city of Charleston is planning to use what is left of more than $21 million it received...
Charleston set to allocate remaining $4.5M in pandemic relief funds
Goddard Schools Summerville is a unique program focused on behavioral health and well-being...
Enrollment for Goddard Schools Summerville location opens
VIDEO: Charleston set to allocate remaining $4.5M in pandemic relief funds