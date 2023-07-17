Police arrest man accused of breaking into N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man Saturday after he was accused of breaking into a home.

Kalynn Tyrek Hamlet was charged with first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records show.

A police report states officers responded to Adair Street just before noon Sunday for a reported burglary in progress.

Officers found the door to the home open and a shoe print in the middle of it, the report states.

The residents thought the suspect could still be inside the home so officers called for a K9 unit and one officer set up on another street, the report states.

That officer located Hamlet on Garfield Street where he was detained and later identified, according to the report.

Hamlet was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.