Preservation Society to launch guidelines to preserve historic properties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Preservation Society of Charleston launched a project to develop the city’s first climate resilience guidelines for historic properties.

The guidelines will give residents better tools to adapt to changing climate conditions.

With Charleston being vulnerable to things like flooding and impacts from the sea level rising, the guidelines in this project are imperative for preserving

PSC has hired Preservation Design Partnership, LLC as the consultant to lead the development of the guidelines.

The project is in partnership with the city of Charleston and Clemson University.

The guidelines will create a user-friendly resource to educate residents to make the best decision for design resilience and the approval process.

The project’s scope will be citywide with recommendations for historic properties both on and off the peninsula.

The guidelines will not impose new regulations but will help people navigate the existing regulations.

Director of Preservation & Planning at PSC Erin Minnigan says she has seen many creative ways to preserve historic properties which have inspired these guidelines.

“What we hope to do with this project is create like a toolkit for people and understanding what their options are and enhancing the resilience of their properties,” Minnigan said. “So, in recent years, we’ve seen some really creative adaptation projects being done within the historic district. We’ve seen many historic buildings being elevated to get them up out of their flood risk.”

Development of the guidelines will be a yearlong process and include opportunities for public participation later this year.

To stay updated on this project click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.