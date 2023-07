MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say the offramp from the Arthur Ravenel Bridge to Coleman Boulevard has reopened.

Police say a vehicle lost its load, blocking the roadway around 1:45 p.m. As of 4:18 p.m., the roadway has been cleared and reopened.

Ravenel Bridge to Coleman Boulevard is closed due to a vehicle losing its load. Use caution as we work to clean this! #mtpsc #chstrfc ^ac pic.twitter.com/OyFH0roE8M — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) July 17, 2023

There was no word on whether anyone was injured.

