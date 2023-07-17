RiverDogs Complete Series Sweep in Kinston on Sunday

Kinston, NC- The Charleston RiverDogs finished off their first sweep of the season with a 5-1 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday afternoon at Grainger Stadium. Four RiverDogs pitchers limited the Wood Ducks to just four hits in the contest. The Dogs extended their season-best winning streak to five games with the win.

First inning runs were a theme in all three games of the weekend series, with the RiverDogs (11-7, 38-46) continuing the trend during this matinee. Chandler Simpson opened the game with a first pitch single to center and stole second base immediately to get into scoring position. He moved to third on a balk by Brayan Mendoza and scored on Xavier Isaac’s tapper to the right of the mound to hand the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead.

Down East (9-9 46-33) ended the lengthy scoreless innings streak of RiverDogs pitcher Yoniel Curet, tying the game in the third. Erick Alvarez led off with a base hit and was on the move toward second as Andres Mesa worked a walk. Julio Meza’s throw to second bounced into center field for an error, allowing the lead runner to move to third. Cam Cauley beat out a potential double play on a roller to short in the next at-bat, bringing Alvarez home to even the score.

The bottom of the lineup came through with two outs in the RiverDogs fourth, putting them back in the lead. Cristopher Barete doubled to the wall in left to spark the rally. Oneill Manzueta, playing for the first time in the series, followed with an RBI single right back up the middle to give the Dogs a 2-1 advantage.

Insurance was provided against the Down East bullpen in the fifth. Cooper Kinney began the frame with a single to left and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches from Damian Mendoza. Jhon Diaz worked a walk to put men on the corners with two outs and Odalys Peguero drove in both runners with a double to the gap in right-center. On the move toward third when the pitch was thrown, Peguero was able to race home on a strike three wild pitch to Julio Meza, increasing the margin to 5-1.

On the mound, Curet was solid once again. He allowed one run on a single hit in 5.0 innings of work, notching his fifth win of the season. He struck out five and walked four. Curet’s scoreless innings streak was snapped at 26.2 innings.

The relief corps was tremendous for a third straight game. Cade Halemanu worked 2.0 scoreless innings in his return to the mound in a RiverDogs uniform. Kikito Severino tossed a scoreless eighth inning and Jackson Lancaster retired the side in order in the ninth.

The RiverDogs pounded out 12 hits at the plate, led by three from Peguero. Kinney, Barete and Manzueta each added two hits to the cause. Cauley was responsible for two of Down East’s four hits.

The RiverDogs will continue their road trip in Salisbury, MD against the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Jonny Cuevas (3-6, 6.38) will open the series toeing the rubber for the RiverDogs. Delmarva will send RHP Alfred Vega (3-2, 4.95) to the mound.

