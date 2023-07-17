SC Lottery
SC gas prices see slight decline over past week

Gas prices in South Carolina saw a 1.7-cent decrease over the past week bringing the state’s...
Gas prices in South Carolina saw a 1.7-cent decrease over the past week bringing the state’s average to $3.12 per gallon.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina saw a 1.7-cent decrease over the past week bringing the state’s average to $3.12 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 stations in the state shows prices are 2.1 cents higher than a month ago and 86.8 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state on Monday morning was priced at $2.81 while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1.08 per gallon.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

In the Lowcountry, the cheapest gas was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $2.87 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas went up 3.4 cents over the past week and sits at $3.53. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports.

“With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation’s states seeing gas prices rise last week,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we’ve been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well. Economic data has been playing a larger than typical role in putting pressure on gas prices, with OPEC production cuts also a major factor.”

