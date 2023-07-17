Tidelands Health adds medication disposal sites at two locations

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Tidelands Health is adding new ways for the community to dispose of unwanted medications.

The hospital group added secure kiosks at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.

The kiosks are located near the entrances of the hospitals.

“Medications are prescribed when needed to treat illnesses or maintain good health, but we don’t want them being used by anyone other than the prescribed patient,” Tidelands Health Pharmacy Manager David Foxworth said. “Providing secure and convenient drop-off points for responsible medication disposal helps make sure medications don’t fall into the wrong hands and end up being abused.”

Officials said proper disposal prevents contamination of waterways and drinking water.

The hospital hopes the kiosks will provide another avenue for the disposal of medications beyond law enforcement take-back events.

The kiosks are free to use and can accept prescription or over-the-counter medications in a sealed bottle or jar with personal identifiers removed.

The kiosks cannot accept needles, aerosols or batteries.

