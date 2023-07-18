An Upstate man learning to walk again after four amputations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sometimes you meet people that just put things into perspective and that is certainly the case with Jim Murray.

Murray is a 34-year-old Upstate husband and father learning how to walk again-- these days he’s taking it one prosthetic step at a time.

“He’s just a good person,” said Danielle Murray, wife to Jim. “I can’t pinpoint one thing that made me fall in love with him.”

From high school sweethearts, to husband and wife, to parents of two boys-- Jim and Danielle Murray have been together for 15 years.

“There are just so many amazing things about him,” Danielle reflected.

“We spent a lot of our time outdoors riding bikes all the time, going to swimming spots or just anything outside,” Jim mentioned.

Back in February, Jim got sick.

“Originally, I just thought it was like a bad stomach bug with just real bad chills,” Jim said.

It was more than the winter flu.

“The next morning, I could just tell he felt pretty bad,” said Danielle. “I was kind of rushing out the door, so I did call his mom and just told her ‘I think you need to go check on Jim. I think he needs to go to the doctor.’”

A trip to the Minute Clinic quickly turned into a trip to the emergency room.

Nearly 20 years after having his spleen removed, Jim’s body couldn’t fight off a bacterial-infection and it could be deadly.

“Within 12 hours I ended up being sedated and intubated, so I was out for about five days. I had a fever of 107,” Jim said. “They really didn’t know how it was going to be when I came back.”

“Yeah, that was really tough,” Danielle said of those five days. “It was really hard. That whole time I just thought about the boys pretty much. I just wanted him to be okay. Those boys are like his best friends. He does everything with them, so those five days were definitely the hardest.”

“When I woke up, I didn’t have good blood flow to my feet or my hands,” Jim explained.

“They kind of told us he may lose some of his fingers and that they would try to salvage as much as they can,” Danielle added.

“I ended up having six surgeries in six weeks,” Jim said.

Losing more than just fingers, he also lost both arms and both feet.

“I didn’t know I needed extra vaccinations which would have prevented this and I’ve talked to a couple other people who have lost their spleens and they had no idea either,” Jim mentioned. “There are just a couple different vaccines that you need to get per the CDC.”

Jim says while the information is easily found in a google search, he had no idea. Now a quadruple amputee, Jim is learning to walk again.

“I’m really just spending that time building up those core muscles, building up my leg muscles. I lost probably over 30 pounds.”

From standing, to stepping, to one day running-- Jim keeps moving forward. So does his family, everyone adapting to new circumstances, even the boys.

“I thought they would be scared to see him, but they weren’t,” said Danielle about the boys first visit to the hospital. “They were just happy to see their dad.”

Danielle and Jim purchased books about amputations, saying it helped the boys understand what was going on with their dad.

“My four-year-old filled out [a paper at school saying] ‘my dad is so strong because’ of this and it said ‘my dad is so cool because he will have robot hands and robot feet.’”

What’s more impressive than how fast Jim is making progress is his attitude.

“You can look at your situation in two ways: I’m in a situation because of horrible events that occurred, or I could be thankful to be alive because of a series of fortunate events and I’m choosing to be thankful.

Yeah, I lost a lot, but I still get to see my family every day, I still have my mind, I still have my sight, there’s a lot of things I can still be thankful for.”

Jim and Danielle credit their support team and all the healthcare workers at Encompass Health in Greenville who have helped them throughout this journey.

As for what’s next? Jim says he will keep on working toward his big goal-- riding a bike again.

To learn more about Jim’s story or support his family, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.