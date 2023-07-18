Bar burglar steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Staff at The Old Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said the ashes of an employee and dear friend, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after a man broke into the restaurant overnight on Saturday.

In a statement to WMBF News, staff said: “The saddest aspect of all of this is the valuables that cannot be replaced. Money is just money. It will return tomorrow. Our dear friend and family was in that safe. He was an important part of this bar. It’s incredibly heart-aching to know that we put his ashes in the safe for safekeeping, and now he’s gone. Bobby’s benefit that brought this entire community together was just a short few months ago, and we lost him only in April. We were having a shadow box custom-made to keep his ashes in. We dedicated the bar to him. And now that piece is missing from us.”

Police reports obtained by WMBF News stated the burglary happened overnight on Saturday. Owners of The Old Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said it wasn’t just their business that was targeted. They said four others were burglarized, as well.

Owners, Bobby Cathcart and Raymond Horney believe it’s the same man who’s responsible for it all the break-ins.

“We believe that some of those restaurants were affiliated. The description, the red hoodie. This is somebody who is looking for safes in restaurants,” explained Horne. “It’s alarming and we wanna do whatever we can to try to stop this guy. Work with the police depart so it doesn’t happen to anybody else.”

Horry County Police reports WMBF News obtained state, police responded to Doyle’s Pub and Grab on Monday, July 10.

During the investigation into the Doyle’s Pub and Grand burglary investigation, police noticed that one of the registers close to the glass door was pried open but the suspect did not retrieve any cash from the register.

Staff at Doyle’s told police two safes were taken from the back office containing an estimated $3,500 and a firearm that was in one of the safes was also taken.

It’s not clear if police have made any arrests in either burglary.

Horry County Police told WMBF News they could not comment on whether the suspect is the same man captured in The Old Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery’s surveillance video that is responsible for all burglaries.

