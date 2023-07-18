SC Lottery
Berkeley County cooling shelter to open Wednesday

With dangerously hot temperatures sticking around the Lowcountry this week, a cooling shelter will be opening its doors in Goose Creek.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The cooling shelter will be located at 133 Red Bank Rd. in Goose Creek. The shelter will be open Wednesday through Friday 1-5 p.m.

Organizers say lunch will be provided by The Lord’s Ladle, the soup kitchen at Goose Creek United Methodist Church, on Wednesday and Friday. While a sack lunch will be available on Thursday from Project Love RDBNK.

There will be movies and games available, as well as cold water and air conditioning.

Project Love RDBNK, The Blessing Bag Project, Berkeley County Community Organizations Active in Disasters and Berkeley County Emergency Management are coming together to make the shelter possible for community members in need.

