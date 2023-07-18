Charleston to vote on downtown bike and pedestrian plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Road safety projects are in the works for certain streets downtown, but leaders and community members differ on what those improvements should be.

The city of Charleston’s Department of Traffic and Transportation Committee, followed by City Council, will look at a plan for safety improvements to areas of downtown.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation conducted an audit of downtown roads in 2022. The research found that the Meeting Street, King Street, Calhoun Street and Saint Philip Street corridors experienced a combined total of 2,556 vehicular, 91 pedestrian, and 91 bicycle crashes from January 2013 to June 2021.

Based on that information, the department hired engineers who created detailed recommendations for improvements. Click here to view the South Carolina Department of Transportation research plans.

Overarching suggestions for all the roads include adding reflective signals to most pedestrian signs, repainting crosswalks and adding white visibility edges to brick sidewalks, adding uniform lighting and having an ‘all-way’ timed pedestrian crossing at road intersections.

Specifically, the department of transportation plan suggests a bike lane on Saint Phillip Street. The images show one through lane and a two-way cycle track next to the one traffic lane.

For lower King Street, the plan suggests reworking the road to include seven feet of parking, a two-foot buffer and a five-foot bike lane, one way with the flow of traffic. Calhoun Street suggestions include a lot of crosswalks and sidewalk improvements.

The Charleston Traffic and Transportation Committee is meeting to address the Municipal State Highway Project Agreement and discuss what the plans officially entail going forward.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.