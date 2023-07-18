SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Columbia police officer hurt, suspect in custody after reports of shots fired

Columbia Police Department (CPD) posted on Twitter other law enforcement agencies helped...
Columbia Police Department (CPD) posted on Twitter other law enforcement agencies helped officers search for the suspect and the public was advised to avoid the area.(WIS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly, an officer was hurt and a suspect was taken into custody after reports of shots fired in the area of Stoneridge Drive and Greystone Boulevard.

Kelly said the suspect — who was shot, but is expected to be alright — is a gang member and prohibited from using a firearm because he was on probation.

As soon as the officer stepped from his car, police said he was fired at and the suspect was shot during the first exchange by an unidentified Columbia police officer.

Sheriff Leon Lott said a car belonging to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) was hit by gunfire. RCSD also had a helicopter in the air.

Law enforcement said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Department (SLED) and the State Highway Patrol (SHP) are still in the area.

Columbia Police Department (CPD) posted on Twitter other law enforcement agencies helped officers search for the suspect and the public was advised to avoid the area.

Police also said nearby hotels were evacuated and “cleared” for safety.

Multiple patients at South Carolina Oncology Associates of Greystone told WIS News 10 they were not allowed to leave the facility because of the shooting.

Witnesses also said AutoNation Hyundai Columbia on 310 Greystone Blvd, Columbia, SC 29210 was on lockdown with customers inside.

All of the businesses are back open and the area is cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
A search is underway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after flash flooding swept away 2-year-old...
Authorities identify Charleston woman killed, children missing in PA flooding
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Mount Pleasant Police say the Arthur Ravenel Bridge to Coleman Boulevard was closed after a...
Ravenel Bridge offramp in Mount Pleasant reopens after accident

Latest News

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's Arson Unit was called in Tuesday to help...
SLED investigating Kingstree house fire that injured mother, child
Tyler Bradley Dykes, 25, of Bluffton, is charged with nine offenses, including felony offenses...
Lowcountry man arrested on charges from Jan. 6 Capitol breach
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a man who is the subject of an ongoing...
Man facing charge after Dorchester County officer-involved shooting
Georgetown County officials say 911 lines in the county are down Tuesday afternoon.
Georgetown Co. experiencing 911 outage
Shortly after filing to become the first major party candidate to be on the ballot of the 2024...
DeSantis lays out 5-point ‘Mission First’ plan for military during SC stop