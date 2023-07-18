Experts give tips on staying safe in extreme heat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Extreme heat across the Lowcountry can pose a risk for those working outdoors and indoors.

Local businesses need to keep their employees safe in the heat.

Working in extreme heat can lead to serious consequences so safety guidelines should be followed by employers.

Risk control experts from Travelers, a workers’ compensation insurance provider, have a few preventative steps Lowcountry businesses can take to reduce heat strokes.

Those steps include providing workers with plenty of water, rest breaks in cool areas and allowing time for employees to get used to high heat. Employers can also provide clothing that helps keep employees cool.

The symptoms of heat-related illness that are important to recognize:

• Dizziness

• Weakness

• Headache

• Blurred vision

• Nausea

• Heavy sweating

Travelers Insurance Risk Expert Torey McLaren says it’s not only outdoor workers that are exposed to the summer heat.

“A lot of times we just assume workers who are outside are exposed to extreme heat, but also, it’s those indoor environments as well,” McLaren said. “And especially down South Carolina in the summer. Just a lot of places do not have air conditioning or a lot of work tasks involve more intense labor and also indoor environments you have machinery that can contribute to the heat,”

