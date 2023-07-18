SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Heat index could approach 115° over the upcoming days!

[Insert Caption Here]
[Insert Caption Here](Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re in the midst of the hottest stretch of weather since May of 2019 when we reached 100° four consecutive days. While we don’t expect temps to be quite that hot, highs will climb into the upper 90s with heat indices over 110° for the next 4 days or so. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS are in effect through Friday as we want to urge everyone to exercise extreme caution and limit your time outdoors over the upcoming days. Stay in the a/c as much as possible, stay hydrated and check on your elderly neighbors!

Today will be a very hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values peaking near 110° this afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible today but we expect a slightly better chance of afternoon storms beginning tomorrow. Highs will climb close to 100° for inland areas Thursday and Friday with heat index values over 115° in spots. Stay safe!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 97.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 98.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 99.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 99.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

