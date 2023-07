GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County officials say 911 lines in the county are down Tuesday afternoon.

Residents are asked to call 843-546-5102 for immediate assistance.

Some outages have been reported in Horry County, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Lesley said

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

