Georgetown Co., Tidelands Health expand recovery programs through opioid funds

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County plans to use money from opioid case settlements to fund Tidelands Health’s opioid recovery programs.

The South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board distributes settlements from suits filed against pharmacies and others accused of contributing to the opioid crisis.

Georgetown County has gotten about $450,000 in settlement funds.

Tidelands Health says this money will be used to expand an opioid recovery program and help those in recovery with things like housing and treatment as they battle addiction.

“Opioid addiction is truly an epidemic in this country and right here in Georgetown County,” Georgetown County Administrator Angela Christian said. “This impacts people in every segment of our community – young and old, rich and poor. It’s destroying families. This is truly a community-wide problem, and we are going to have to address it as a community. That is why I am so glad to be partnering with Tidelands Health and others to put these funds to work. This effort is community collaboration in every sense.”

Officials say the program will hire five additional peer recovery coaches allowing around-the-clock service at both Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.

The expansion is a partnership between Tidelands Health, Georgetown County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission and Shoreline Behavioral Health.

The state of South Carolina is set to receive more than $360 million in settlement funds over the next 18 years to fund opioid abatement strategies.

