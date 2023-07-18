Lowcountry man arrested on charges from Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - A Beaufort County man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his alleged actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the Department of Justice says.

Tyler Bradley Dykes, 25, of Bluffton, is charged with nine offenses, including felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, a release from the agency states.

He is also charged with seven other misdemeanor offenses, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of government business or official functions; knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds; or attempt or conspire to do so; the person, during and in relation to the offense, uses or carries a deadly or dangerous weapon or firearm; utter loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before, or any deliberations of, a committee of congress or either House of Congress, engage in any act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings, parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol buildings, the release states.

He was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia, and made his initial court appearance Monday in the Western District of Virginia.

Court documents allege Dykes attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and then marched with others to the Capitol building. Open-source video shows Dykes tearing down barriers with other rioters as they approached restricted grounds, the documents state.

“Eventually, Dykes joined a mob of rioters as it attacked and overwhelmed a line of law enforcement officers attempting to protect the Capitol’s east side,” the release states, adding that he “later fought to hold open the Columbus Door on the east side of the building as law enforcement officers attempted to secure the entrance.”

Prosecutors said video shows Dykes shortly thereafter stealing a riot shield from a law enforcement officer and raising it over his head to keep it from them.

Court records state law enforcement deployed pepper spray in Dykes’s direction to subdue him and regain control of the shield.

“After successfully stealing the riot shield, additional video footage depicts Dykes holding the shield while he parades around various areas inside the Capitol building,” the release states.

In the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

