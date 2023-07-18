Man facing charge after Dorchester County officer-involved shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a man who is the subject of an ongoing investigation into a July 1 shooting with Dorchester County deputies.

Ismael Clark, 32, is charged with second-degree burglary, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

The charges stem from the officer-involved shooting that happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 1 at a Summerville convenience store following a 911 call reporting a burglary, Wunderlich said. Deputies said a man they identified as Clark was inside the business when they arrived.

During an interaction between Clark and deputies, deputies fired shots, striking him, Wunderlich said. No deputies were injured in the incident.

Clark was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The shooting was the 20th officer-involved shooting in the state this year and the first involving the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.