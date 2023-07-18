SC Lottery
Mt. Pleasant Police locate abducted 3-year-old, father to face charges

The 3-year-old, who police say was abducted by her biological father Victor Jarvis, 30, has...
The 3-year-old, who police say was abducted by her biological father Victor Jarvis, 30, has been located, according to Capt. Christopher Rosier.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a child who was abducted has been found and is safe.

The 3-year-old, who police say was abducted by her biological father Victor Jarvis, 30, has been located, according to Capt. Christopher Rosier.

Police say Jarvis was taken into custody and will be facing charges. It’s unclear what those charges will be.

