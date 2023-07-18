Mt. Pleasant Police locate abducted 3-year-old, father to face charges

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a child who was abducted has been found and is safe.

The 3-year-old, who police say was abducted by her biological father Victor Jarvis, 30, has been located, according to Capt. Christopher Rosier.

Police say Jarvis was taken into custody and will be facing charges. It’s unclear what those charges will be.

