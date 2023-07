North Charleston to host Dixie Majors World Series

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston will host the 2023 Dixie Majors World Series at Collins Park starting on Friday it was announced on Monday afternoon.

“This is a great opportunity for our community to rally behind our local team,” Mayor Keith Summey said in a statement. “I invite all residents and visitors to join us at Collins Park and experience the exhilaration of high-level baseball. We have worked hard to ensure a top-notch venue and an unforgettable experience for players and spectators alike. We look forward to hosting a memorable week of baseball.”

Teams from 11 teams across the south, including the squad from North Charleston, will be participating in the event. North Charleston has won the Dixie Majors World Series each of the last 2 years.

The North Charleston team will kick off the World Series on Friday at 5pm against the team from Halifax County, Virginia.

The tournament will run through July 26th.

Games Scheduled Opening Night - Friday July 21, 2023

Game #1 - North Charleston, SC (Host) vs. Halifax County, VA 5:00 PM - Field #1

Game #2 - Laurel-JC, Mississippi vs. Flyer Baseball, TN 7:30 PM - Field #1

Games Scheduled - Saturday July 22, 2023

Game #3 - West Georgia Moved to Game #8 BYE

Game #4 - Westminster, SC vs. Hernando County, FL 11:30 AM - Field #2 (CSU)

Game #5 - Southland, LA vs. Columbia County, GA 9:00 AM - Field #1

Game #6 - South Fulton, TN vs. Marshall, Texas 11:30 AM - Field #1

Game #7 - Winner Game #1 vs. Winner Game #2 3:00 PM - Field #1

Game #8 - West Georgia vs. Winner Game #4 4:00 PM - Field #2 (CSU)

Game #9 - Winner Game #5 vs. Winner Game #6 6:00 PM - Field #1

Games Scheduled - Sunday July 23, 2023

Game #10 - Loser Game #1 vs. Loser Game #2 9:00 AM - Field #1

Game #11 - Loser Game #4 moves to Game #14 BYE

Game #12 - Loser Game #5 vs. Loser Game #6 11:30 AM - Field #2 (CSU)

Game #13 - Loser Game #8 vs. Loser Game #7 11:30 AM - Field #1

Game #14 - Winner Game #11 vs. Winner Game #12 2:30 PM - Field #2 (CSU)

Game #15 - Loser Game #9 vs. Winner Game #10 2:30 PM - Field #1

Game #16 - Winner Game #9 vs. Winner Game #8 5:30 PM - Field #1

Games Scheduled - Monday July 24, 2023

Game #17 - Winner Game #14 vs. Winner Game #13 10:00 AM - Field #1

Game #18 - Loser Game #16 vs. Winner Game #15 1:00 PM - Field #1

Game #19 - Winner Game #16 vs. Winner Game #7 6:00 PM - Field #1

Games Scheduled - Tuesday July 25, 2023

Game #20 - Winner Game #17 vs. Loser Game #19 10:00 AM - Field #1

Game #21 - Winner Game #19 vs. Winner Game #18 1:00 PM - Field #1

Game #22 - Winner Game #21 vs. Winner Game #20 6:00 PM - Field #1

If Necessary Game - Wednesday July 26, 2023

Game #23 - TBD (if necessary game) 10:00 AM ( Field #1)

*Note - Field #1 - Kenny Wilkinson Baseball Complex at Collins Park

Field #2 - Charleston Southern University

