SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Officials: Man dies after ‘electric shock’ while moving appliance

Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say it happened on Player Lane near Ruffin Sunday...
Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say it happened on Player Lane near Ruffin Sunday around 3:30 p.m.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 35-year-old man is dead after a possible electrocution in Colleton County over the weekend.

Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say it happened on Player Lane near Ruffin Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

The man and a friend were moving an appliance when the man reportedly received an “electrical shock” and fell to the ground unresponsive, officials said.

Family members immediately began performing CPR until firefighters and medics arrived and continued to try and resuscitate the man. Officials said he was taken to the Colleton Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

The Colleton County Coroner has not released the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
A search is underway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after flash flooding swept away 2-year-old...
Authorities identify Charleston woman killed, children missing in PA flooding
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old Ladson man killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of Berkeley County motorcycle crash

Latest News

The school district notified families Monday night that the new facility that was supposed to...
Parents frustrated after Charleston Co. Schools push back montessori opening
Georgetown County officials say 911 lines in the county are down Tuesday afternoon.
Georgetown Co. experiencing 911 outage
Queen Little said her landline was out for about six weeks despite multiple phone calls to AT&T...
West Ashley woman without landline for month demands better from phone carrier
The Charleston Traffic and Transportation Committee is meeting to address the Municipal State...
Charleston to vote on downtown bike and pedestrian plan