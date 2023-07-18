Officials: Man dies after ‘electric shock’ while moving appliance

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 35-year-old man is dead after a possible electrocution in Colleton County over the weekend.

Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say it happened on Player Lane near Ruffin Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

The man and a friend were moving an appliance when the man reportedly received an “electrical shock” and fell to the ground unresponsive, officials said.

Family members immediately began performing CPR until firefighters and medics arrived and continued to try and resuscitate the man. Officials said he was taken to the Colleton Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

The Colleton County Coroner has not released the identity of the victim.

