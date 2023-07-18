Parents frustrated after Charleston Co. Schools push back montessori opening

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students attending Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School in North Charleston will not be in the building they were once promised at the start of this school year.

The Charleston County School District notified families Monday night that the new facility that was supposed to open in August won’t be completed until the week of Thanksgiving. This means all the students and staff will be temporarily placed in the former Morningside Middle School.

Some parents say they were not just disappointed they wouldn’t be getting the building their kids were promised for the start of the year but in the poor communication with Charleston County School District. They claim if the district were more honest from the beginning, they wouldn’t be in this mess.

Parents were told in June the school might not be complete on time and the district would have a backup plan by July 10.

The district says the cause of this delay has been weather -- specifically the amount of rain in the last month and from Hurricane Ian from last fall.

The district’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borrowy says productivity hasn’t been as easy because of the recent extreme heat.

Parent Susie Ash says this isn’t the first time the district has built a new school and there’s no way they didn’t consider the weather before. She says this also shouldn’t be an excuse for the poor communication.

Ash and another parent say when looking at the status of the building the last few months, they figured this would happen, but wish they knew earlier.

“We’re putting a lot on the teachers,” Ash said. “We ask a lot of them now and they’re superheroes to begin with. And now we’re asking them to set up their classrooms not once, but twice, and the second time being over their Thanksgiving break. I hope that the administrative people from 75 Calhoun plan on being at the school over Thanksgiving week as well.”

The district says teachers can start moving their stuff a week earlier and don’t expect them to work on a holiday. They will be paid for the extra hours.

